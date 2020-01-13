East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle and hay numbers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here are the latest cattle and hay numbers for this week.
All feeder steer and heifer weight class averages under 600 pounds ended 5 to 8 dollars higher compared to last week.
Classes over 600 pounds finished 1 to 3 dollars higher. That’s according to the East Texas Livestock report out of Crockett.
Slaughter cow comparisons show an increase of a dollar and slaughter bulls ended 3 dollars higher. Feeder calf buyers continued to scramble to secure inventory ahead of the partial trade agreement between the United States in China. That signed agreement supports a strong beef demand.
The USDA weekly Texas hay report says hay trades are mostly steady to firm across the state.
Feeding demand has continued to pick up as supplemental feeding is in full swing in most regions.
There is still a lot of streaked hay or rained on hay on the market that is being used for supplemental feeding or ground and delivered into the feedlots.
