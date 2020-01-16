First Alert: Slightly cooler with cloudy skies lingering into the weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A weak cold front has dropped temperatures into the upper 50′s. Other than a wet fizzle, rainfall amounts have been slim-to-none for many in the Piney Woods.
We will keep the clouds in place tonight and then again on Friday. However, very little, if any, rainfall is expected within the next 24 hours in East Texas.
A second and stronger cold front will bring us another round of rain and a few isolated thunderstorms overnight Friday and Saturday morning. Even though Saturday is shaping up to be a cloudy day, this frontal passage will finally shift our weather pattern to where skies will begin to clear out by Saturday night.
This will set the stage for a return to sunshine from Sunday through Tuesday as we finally get to bask in some January sunshine. Keep in mind that morning lows will be around freezing with afternoon highs in the middle 50’s, making for a cool sunshine in the Piney Woods.
We should get a few days of dry weather before our next weather maker brings back clouds and some decent rain chances toward the back half of next week.
