Fraud calls get personal for Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office captain

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The real, legitimate Captain Roy Mobley with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is not too happy with a fraudulent caller using his name.
“I was pretty angry about it at first,” Mobley said. “We pride ourselves in being professional and upholding the law, and for someone to use your name and try to extort people for money leaves a real bad taste in your mouth.”
The caller first identifies himself as Mobley, but he mispronounces his name.
“He then attempted to tell them that they had missed court and attempted to collect,” shared Sheriff Jason Bridges. “Told them they owed money, $6,000, and they needed to pay that or they would go to jail.”
The sheriff’s office knows of three reported attempts, of which one person fell for the fraudulent phone call.
According to Bridges, the people responsible for the fraudulent phone calls tweaked a familiar con to make it sound more believable.
“(Scammers think), ‘Let’s be more convincing to the public, and let’s target them. Let’s use real people’s names that work for these local agencies to try to convince them of it and that’s what they’re doing now,’” Bridges said.
The warning by all law enforcement is, don't buy into it.
“If you don’t know the person that’s calling you, and they start requesting personal information, don’t give it to them,” said Sgt. Brett Ayers with the Nacogdoches Police Department. “If they state that they have to have it right then, that’s a clue right then that you need to get off the phone with them.”
Mobley guessed what he might do if he receives a call by this latest fraudulent caller.
“If I were to speculate what I would say to the person that called me posing to be me, I would ask to meet with them," Mobley said with a grin.
Everybody else, hang up.
