Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Luka Doncic had 25 points, 15 rebounds and a career-high 17 assists for his NBA-leading 12th triple-double, and the Dallas Mavericks held off a late run to beat the Sacramento Kings 127-123. Seth Curry scored 21 points off the bench as Dallas won its third straight. Dwight Powell added 17 points and nine rebounds, and Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 18. De’Aaron Fox had 27 points and 12 assists for Sacramento. Harrison Barnes and Buddy Hield scored 25 apiece.
HOUSTON (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 25 points and CJ McCollum added 24 as the Portland Trail Blazers withstood a late surge from the Houston Rockets to get a 117-107 win. The Trail Blazers led by double figures for most of the game, but the Rockets began cutting into the lead in the fourth. A 3-pointer by Ben McLemore got them within five with about five minutes to go. But McCollum and Carmelo Anthony then made consecutive 3-pointers to make it 111-100 with four minutes left and Houston didn't threaten again. Russell Westbrook had a triple-double with 31 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.
NEW YORK (AP) — The sign-stealing scheme that the Houston Astros used in 2017 has brought back memories for former Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher Carl Erskine. Now 93 years old, Erskine vividly recalls a spyglass-and-buzzer system the New York Giants rigged up in 1951. The Giants made a remarkable rally to catch the Dodgers that season, then beat their arch rivals in the deciding Game 3 of a playoff for the National League pennant. Erskine was warming up in the bullpen when Bobby Thomson hit the famed “Shot Heard ‘Round the World" to beat Brooklyn. That was baseball's most famous sign-stealing scandal until this week.
WACO, Texas (AP) — Second-ranked Baylor has won its 13th game in a row. The 14-1 Bears beat Iowa State 68-55 and are the only Big 12 team to make it through the first four conference games without a loss. Davion Mitchell had 17 points for Baylor. He hit three free throws in the final second of the first half, then made two 3-pointers early in the second half as the Bears started stretching the lead. Prentiss Nixon and Rasir Bolton both had nine points for Iowa State, which is 8-8 overall.
MIAMI (AP) — Kendrick Nunn scored 33 points, Goran Dragic added 17 and the Miami Heat held on to beat the San Antonio Spurs 106-100 and move back into the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference. Bam Adebayo had 14 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists as Miami improved to 18-1 at home. DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 30 points on 12-for-14 shooting.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have acquired first baseman/outfielder Sam Travis from Boston in a trade that sends left-hander Jeffrey Springs to the Red Sox. Travis gives the Rangers another right-handed hitter to play first after the club signed Todd Frazier. Texas plans to use Frazier primarily at third base. Travis made Boston's opening day roster for the first time last season. He hit .215 in a career-high 59 games. Springs was designated for assignment when the Rangers signed Frazier and catcher Robinson Chirinos. The Red Sox made room for Springs by designating left-hander Bobby Poyner for assignment.
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin says Zion Williamson is scheduled to make his regular season debut on Jan. 22 when New Orleans hosts the the San Antonio Spurs. The former Duke star and top overall pick in the draft has missed New Orleans’ first 41 games this season while rehabilitating from arthroscopic surgery to repair the lateral meniscus in his right knee. The timeline set for his return calls for Williamson to miss three more games. The Pelicans resume play Thursday night at home against Utah.
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Kamaka Hepa scored 15 points and Courtney Ramey had 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists to help lead Texas to a 76-64 victory over Oklahoma State. Andrew Jones also scored 14 points, Jase Febres added 13 and Matt Coleman III 10 for Texas. Freshman Kalib Boone scored 12 points and had seven rebounds for Oklahoma State, which lost its fourth straight contest.