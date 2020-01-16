Houston faces tough test vs No. 16 Wichita State

SUPER SENIORS: Houston's Nate Hinton, Quentin Grimes and DeJon Jarreau have combined to account for 45 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 38 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.NATE IS A FORCE: Hinton has connected on 40.3 percent of the 72 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 22 over his last five games. He's also converted 71.7 percent of his free throws this season.