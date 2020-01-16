Jacksonville man sentenced to 7 years for being found with meth in courthouse

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -A 24-year-old Jacksonville man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking in East Texas, according to a statement from Attorney Joseph D. Brown.
David Anthony Ebanez pleaded guilty on Sep. 4, 2019, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle.
According to information presented in court, on April 10, 2019, Ebanez was found in possession of over 50 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine at the Cherokee County Courthouse in Rusk, Texas.
Ebanez was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 15, 2019, and charged with federal drug trafficking violations.
This case was a joint investigation by the DEA Dallas Field Division, Tyler Resident Office; the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Police Department, and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
