Man who shot out windows at Lufkin Big Lots found guilty

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The sentencing phase in the trial of the man who shot the glass out of the Lufkin Big Lots store will start Friday.
On Thursday, an Angelina County jury found Reagan Todd Horton guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary of a building, deadly conduct-discharge firearm, and stalking.
On May 24, 2019, police say Horton harassed his former girlfriend and other employees as they arrived for work at Big Lots. He was issued a criminal trespass warning, but returned to the store later that morning, shot out the glass of the side entrance, and entered the store with a shotgun.
