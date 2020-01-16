EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another foggy start for much of East Texas. As a cold front begins to move in early this morning, showers will be possible along with a few heavier thundershowers. Temperatures will be dropping into the 50s by late morning and into midday behind the cold front. Most of the rain looks to end by late afternoon with a break in the rain - but not the clouds - until tomorrow evening. Another cold front arrives late tomorrow with another chance for showers and thundershowers. The best chance for rain will be overnight Friday into early Saturday morning. North winds behind the front Saturday morning will push the rain out of the area and finally begin to break up the cloud cover that’s been over East Texas all week long. More sunshine along with temperatures closer to average for this time of the year will return to the forecast this weekend and into early next week.