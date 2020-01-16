New lemon Girl Scout cookies not expected in areas of Deep East Texas

(KTRE) - February kicks off the start of the Girl Scout cookie-selling season in many parts of Deep East Texas. For the 2020 cookie season, there will be at least one cookie missing from the mix: the brand new Lemon-Ups.
The new cookie is a crispy lemon wafer baked with inspiring messages on them like, “I am a leader” and “I am a go-getter.” The messages are intended to “lift your spirits,” according to the website description.
There are two licensed bakers for Girl Scout cookies, ABC Bakers and Little Brownie Bakers, and different councils use one or the other, but not both. Since Little Brownie Bakers make the Lemon-Ups, only their councils will sell the flavor.
“You know, Girl Scout cookies is the largest girl-run business in the world,” said Chay Runnels, community girl scout leader for the Pine Valley Community. “There’s just so much demand that we have two bakeries.”
The Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas use Little Brownie Bakers, whereas the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto (Houston area), which includes southern counties in East Texas, use ABC Bakers. You can click here to see which counties are included in the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas council and the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto council.
It also explains a noticeable difference in the name of Girl Scout cookies, depending on where you buy them.
“Tag-alongs versus Peanut Butter Patties, Trefoils versus Shortbread; that’s simply a different bakery name,” Runnels explained. "Little Brownie Bakers took the traditional names like Samoas.
“Our Samoas for ABC Bakers is called Caramel deLites. Same cookie, same deliciousness, just from a different production.”
If Lemon-Ups aren’t available in your area, you can try another lemon flavor: Lemonades. These cookies are described as “savory slices of shortbread with a refreshingly tangy lemon flavored icing.”
Find out if the new Lemon-Ups cookies are available in your area here.
