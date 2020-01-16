Search underway at Neches River for Wells businessman missing since Sunday

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A search is underway in Cherokee County for a businessman who has been missing since Sunday.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) began an active search for Danny Wayne Carter on Wednesday night near the Neches River.
Sheriff James Campbell said a highly-skilled search team joined their efforts on Thursday; a Department of Public Safety helicopter, a search team using sonar equipment, and members of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office joined CCSO by searching on horseback along the Houston County side of the river Wednesday.
“We have found nothing, we’re no better off than we were,” said Campbell. “We haven’t found any evidence of where he could’ve been. We still don’t know where he is or what happened. The family... is very concerned about him, as I would be, too.”
Sheriff Campbell said it was unusual that Carter would be missing for several days with no sign of where he might be.
Campbell added that search teams would continue “as long as they can.”
