Storm damages roof of multicultural charitable organization in Palestine

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Severe weather damaged the roof of a nonprofit organization in Palestine, and by doing so, has threatened to jeopardize the services it offers to the city.
Inside of the Multicultural Education Center on 1402 West Oak Street, cracks now splinter the ceilings in several rooms. To add to the frustration, the MCEC founder said they’ve already dealt with leaking issues.
“When the roof was put on, they used the wrong nails. And, over the time, those nails have come up and it leaks in those holes,” said Betty Nickerson, founder of MCEC.
KLTV 7′s Jeff Chavez spoke with Nickerson about how East Texans can help -- not only to help fix the damage done to the MCEC but also to keep its doors open to help those who need it.