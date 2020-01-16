Tyler County man gets life in prison for death of woman

WOODVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - A Tyler County jury has found a Hillister man guilty of capital murder in connection with the 2018 death of a woman. The verdict comes with an automatic life sentence.
Christopher Blake Paulette, 35, was arrested in December 2018.
According to a press release that was posted on the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office page, an anonymous caller told a 911 dispatcher that a man was being held against his will at a home in Hillister, which is about eight miles south of Woodville. When TCSO deputies got to the house, they found a man with his hands tied.
While at the scene, the TCSO deputies located a second man, who was later identified as Paulette. Paulette was armed with a handgun, the press release stated.
Later, TCSO deputies obtained a search warrant for the home. Deputies and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives agents searched the residence and found a dead woman, later identified as Susan Morris, 64, of Onalaska, hidden inside the home.
