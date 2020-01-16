Webxtra: Search for Nacogdoches City Manager

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Thursday afternoon at city hall, the Nacogdoches City Council met to discuss finding an interim city manager.
The current city manager, Jim Jeffers announced his retirement six months ago.
A search firm has received about 40 applicants according to Nacogdoches Mayor Shelley Brophy. She explains an interim is necessary to allow the city council time to make a thoughtful decision on a permanent city manager.
No decision on the interim position is expected today. Brophy says she hopes to have the permanent position filled in two to three months.
