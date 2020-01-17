Crews focus search for missing Wells businessman around Neches River

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The search resumed Friday for a businessman who disappeared while on a hog hunting trip the weekend before.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) began an active search for Danny Wayne Carter on Wednesday night near the Neches River. Sheriff James Campbell said the river became the focus of the search after crews found a cap believed to belong to Carter on a riverbank.
“We had a DPS helicopter out of Houston that came the down before yesterday,” said Campbell. “Parks and Wildlife has been going up and down the river with a sonar. And a lot of volunteers.”
Campbell called for a cadaver dog to help on the Houston County side of the Neches River. However, Campbell said that doesn’t mean they’re already predicting the worst outcome.
“We don’t suspect any foul play, we’re just trying to find him," Campbell added. “He could be in the river, he could’ve walked off somewhere and got injured, whatever.”
Campbell said search teams would not likely continue looking on Saturday or Sunday, but that Monday the sheriff’s office would have access to a dive team.
