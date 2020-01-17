ETX professor weighs in on of phase one of trade agreement with China

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Less than 48 hours ago, President Trump and the Chinese leader reached a trade agreement signed that agreement.
This morning, an East Texas professor is applauding the deal, calling it an important starting point for the economy.
“This is the biggest deal there is anywhere in the world by far,” explains President Trump.
After more than a year of trade negotiations, an 86-page trade deal shows China will $200 billion in American products over the next two years. $32 billion of that will go towards agriculture, according to The New York Times.
“This is something that is going to be so special however to our manufacturers, our farmers, our bankers, our service people. Nobody's ever seen anything like it,” says President Trump.
The signing of the “phase one” trade deal between the two countries has the potential to positively impact our agriculture community, according to UT Tyler Professor Dr. Harold Doty, Professor of Management.
“It is going to have a modest impact on East Texas because Texas is largest exporting state, and this is going to affect both agriculture and energy products,” explains Dr. Doty.
As part of the deal, the U.S. will give lower tariffs, but will maintain $360 billion worth of Chinese imports, according to experts.
“This is a huge step forward in our ability to come to some terms with our Chinese counterparts and I think that is a greater magnitude than the actual dollar amount of the agreement that was signed,” adds Dr. Doty.
“We have a great relationship with China and the leader of China. And China understands that there has to be a certain reciprocity. There has to be. It cannot continue like this,” explains President Trump.
Dr. Doty suggests the new trade deal will deliver a boost to the U.S. economy for the remainder of the year.
“We have already seen some increasing gains the in-stock markets and I think that will continue,” adds Dr. Doty.
Looking ahead, Dr. Doty remains hopeful that the current halt in the trade war will continue to make progress.
“It was going to go one way or the other and fortunately it went in a positive direction for both nations and that will help the stability of the global economy,” says Dr. Doty.
However, experts say there is still uncertainty in relation to the future trade relation between the two countries.
“I want everyone to remember we should be positively optimistic right now, but we also can't be stupid. Because sometimes you have these short-term agreements, but we've had two years of trade wars and both parties are going to have to honor the commitments that were made for us to reap the benefits,” explains Dr. Doty.
President Trump says phase two of the trade negotiations is already underway. That part of the deal is expected to be complete sometime this year.
