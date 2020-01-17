First Alert: A weekend cold front will bring a batch of rain before sunshine returns by Sunday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been another cloudy, damp, and dreary day in the Piney Woods of Deep East Texas.
As we transition into the weekend, we will also be transitioning with our weather for the first time in a few days.
A second and stronger cold front will bring us a 70% chance of rain of rain showers on Saturday morning. The rain will depart our East Texas landscape by the early afternoon hours, but the clouds may linger for much of the day.
Behind this frontal passage, winds will quickly shift to the north at 15 to 20 mph, picking up in speed as it ushers in a fresh batch of cooler, drier air.
This will set the stage for a return to sunshine from Sunday through Tuesday as high pressure builds in and dominates our weather landscape. Keep in mind that morning lows will be around freezing with afternoon highs in the middle 50’s, making for a cool sunshine in the Piney Woods early next week.
We should get a few days of dry weather before our next weather maker brings back clouds and some decent rain chances toward the back half of next week.
