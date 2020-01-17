Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Kellen Moore is staying as offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, and new coach Mike McCarthy says the plan is for Moore to continue calling plays. Moore was promoted to his current job in the final season under Jason Garrett. The former Dallas coach's contract wasn't renewed after the team fell short of expectations in a make-or-break season for Garrett. Mike Nolan will be Dallas' new defensive coordinator. He is one of two former San Francisco head coaches on McCarthy's staff. The other is defensive line coach Jim Tomsula.
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros star outfielder George Springer and the tainted team have settled on a $21 million contract for next season. Springer led the tainted Astros to their first title in 2017 and was the Most Valuable Player of the World Series that year. This week, Major League Baseball released a report that detailed a cheating scheme the Astros used during their championship season to steal signals from opposing catchers and relay them to hitters. The 30-year-old Springer set career highs last season with 39 home runs and 96 RBIs. Springer had asked for $22.5 million in salary arbitration and the Astros offered $17.5 million. He made $12,150,000 last year.
NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Beltrán is out as manager of the New York Mets before a single game. It's the latest fallout from the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal that has rocked Major League Baseball. The Mets announced the decision Thursday in a news release, saying Beltrán and the team “agreed to mutually part ways.” The move came two days after Boston cut ties with manager Alex Cora, who was Houston’s bench coach in 2017 when Beltrán played for the Astros. A day before that, manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired by Houston soon after they were suspended for the 2020 season by Commissioner Rob Manfred for their roles in the cheating scheme.
MIAMI (AP) — LeBron James still leads Luka Doncic in the race to become the leading Western Conference vote-getter and one of the two captains for next month’s All-Star Game. James has a lead of about 150,000 votes over Doncic for the top spot and presumably the captaincy for the game. Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks remains the Eastern Conference voting leader, with 4,474,107 votes. That's roughly 2 million more than Toronto’s Pascal Siakam. Voting continues through Monday and starters will be announced on Jan. 23.
UNDATED (AP) — Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans is the first AFC championship since 2002 that doesn't feature Tom Brady or Peyton Manning or Ben Roethlisberger. Brady and the New England Patriots are missing from the conference championship weekend for the first time since 2010. Brady has been to 13 AFC title games and won nine of them. John Elway's Denver Broncos defeated the Cleveland Browns in two of the most famous AFC title game showdowns and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the San Diego Chargers in 1982 in minus-59 degrees wind chill that left Dan Fouts with icicles hanging from his beard.
UNDATED (AP) — Baylor has hired LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda as its new football coach. The move was finalized three days after LSU beat Clemson for the national championship. He replaces Matt Rhule, who last week became head coach of the NFL's Carolina Panthers. Aranda takes over a Big 12 team on the rise. The Bears went from 11 losses in 2017 to 11 wins this season, when they played in the Big 12 championship game and the Sugar Bowl. The 43-year-old Aranda was at LSU the last four seasons after three years as Wisconsin's defensive coordinator.
DALLAS (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin scored a tiebreaking goal in the second period, Linus Ullmark made 28 saves and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Dallas Stars 4-1. Dahlin took a pass from Henri Jokiharju and sent a wrist shot from the top of the right faceoff circle past goalie Ben Bishop at 16:10. Jimmy Vesey scored a first-period goal for Buffalo, and Michael Frolik and Zemgus Girgensons added empty-net goals. Jamie Benn scored the Stars’ goal in the second period. Bishop stopped 18 shots.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 16 of her 24 points in the second half and No. 11 Kentucky beat 12th-ranked Texas A&M 76-54. Sabrina Haines added 15 points and Blair Green scored 13 points for Kentucky, which used an 11-0 fourth-quarter run for the first 20-point lead of the game. Kayla Wells and Ciera Johnson each scored 18 points for shorthanded Texas A&M. Chennedy Carter, ranked seventh nationally at 21.9 points per game, did not play after injuring her left ankle a week ago against LSU. She ranks fourth on A&M’s all-time career scoring list with 1,842 points.