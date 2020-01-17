Lufkin AD says groundwork moving along for new Lufkin multi-purpose facility

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Fans attending this week’s Lufkin Panther Soccer Showcase will be able to get a close look at the new multi-purpose facility being built by Lufkin ISD.
So far, a parking lot and the dirt work have been competed. Recent rain has caused minor delays but it still looks to be on pace as an 18-month process.
The facility will be home to Lufkin High School boys and girls basketball as well as volleyball and other school events.
It’s part of a $75 million school bond passed in May 2018 that will build a bigger middle school, a baseball field, and a softball field.
