Man arrested near Lufkin on mail theft charges allegedly looking for letter from President Trump

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - After Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 45-year-old homeless man for allegedly stealing mail out of mailboxes along U.S. Highway 59, he claimed that he was looking for a letter from President Donald Trump, according to an ACSO captain.
Paul Thomas Riley is still being held in the Angelina County jail on a Class A misdemeanor theft of mail less than or equal to 10 addresses charge and a Class C misdemeanor public intoxication charge. Collectively, his bond amount was set at $2,000.
According to Captain Alton Lenderman with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, someone called ACSO dispatch late Monday morning to report that a suspicious person was walking down the 5400 block of U.S. Highway 59 North opening mailboxes.
When the ACSO deputy located the man, who was later identified as Riley, he noticed that he was carrying several blankets and that he smelled strongly of alcohol. The deputy also noticed Riley had numerous magazines and catalogs that were still in their plastic shipping packaging, Lenderman said.
The deputy asked Riley where he was going, and he replied that he was going to Love’s Country Store to get more alcohol, Lenderman said.
Further investigation revealed that Riley had numerous items from several different mailboxes in his possession.
When the deputy asked Riley why he was taking mail from mailboxes, he allegedly said that he was looking for a letter from Trump.
Riley was arrested at the scene and taken to the county jail.
Lenderman said, depending on the severity of the crime, stealing mail could wind up being a federal charge.
