Southern Miss looks to end streak vs Rice

SUPER SENIORS: Rice's Drew Peterson, Robert Martin and Ako Adams have collectively scored 41 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 45 percent of all Owls scoring over the last five games.DOMINANT DREW: Peterson has connected on 33.8 percent of the 71 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 21 over his last five games. He's also converted 82.2 percent of his foul shots this season.