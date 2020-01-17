Tip leads to Livingston man’s arrest on child porn charge

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Investigators with the Texas Attorney General’s Child Exploitation Unit (CEU) arrested a 37-year-old Livingston man Thursday after a search of his home allegedly turned up a digital storage device containing child porn.
Marc Edward Levesque is still being held in the Polk County Jail on three felony possession of child pornography charges. Collectively, his bond amount has been set at $105,000.
Kayleigh Date, a public information officer with the Texas Attorney General’s Office, said that Levesque faces up to 10 years in prison for each charge.
The case was received as a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (MCMEC) CyberTipline report involving the upload and transmission of child pornography files using a social media application, Date said.
Chief Deputy Byron Lyons with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, said PCSO investigators assisted with the investigation, and they were there when CEU investigators executed a search warrant at Levesque’s home.
Date said the CEU investigators discovered child pornography on a digital storage device at Levesque’s residence. She added that numerous storage devices were seized for examination by the Digital Forensics Unit.
“Levesque declined an interview with investigators and was transported to the Polk County Jail without incident,” Date said.
