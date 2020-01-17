WEBXTRA: Pollock family survives tornado that knocked home off its foundation

NWS: Home was hit by an EF-1 tornado during last week’s storms

By T'Ebonie Tanner and KTRE Digital Media Staff | January 17, 2020 at 11:44 AM CST - Updated January 17 at 11:45 AM

POLLOCK, Texas (KTRE) - We’re learning about more damage caused by the storms that rolled through East Texas on Jan. 10.

The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that an EF-1 damaged property in Pollock.

On Friday morning, KTRE’s T’Ebonie Tanner stopped by the property where a home was knocked off its foundation. Six people were inside the home at the time. No one was hurt, and they’re all staying with other family members as they work to clean up and make repairs.

