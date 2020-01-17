WEBXTRA: Pollock family survives tornado that knocked home off its foundation

POLLOCK, Texas (KTRE) - We’re learning about more damage caused by the storms that rolled through East Texas on Jan. 10.
The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that an EF-1 damaged property in Pollock.
On Friday morning, KTRE’s T’Ebonie Tanner stopped by the property where a home was knocked off its foundation. Six people were inside the home at the time. No one was hurt, and they’re all staying with other family members as they work to clean up and make repairs.
