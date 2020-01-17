WEBXTRA: SFA basketball teams host UIW in Saturday double-header

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA basketball teams are looking for a strong home-court advantage this Saturday when they take on Incarnate Word inside the William R. Johnson Colosseum.
The women will kick off the action at 2 p.m. The Ladyjacks are coming off of a 102- 41 victory over Central Arkansas Wednesday night. Six Ladyjacks hit double figures on points, and the team combined for 14 three-pointers. At 5-1 in league play, the women are second in the Southland Conference behind 7-0 Sam Houston.
On the men’s side, the 'Jacks survived a trip to Conway on Wednesday night, beating Central Arkansas 77-76, thanks to a Kevon Harris free throw in the final 2 seconds of the game. The men are at the top of the conference standings while UIW is in a tie for last place. The men’s game will follow the women’s game.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.