White bean-chicken chili by Bear Creek Smokehouse

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Our friend Robbie Shoults, CEO of Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall, shares a recipe that will be perfect when you get a craving for something warm, cheesy and delicious for supper.
White Bean Chicken Chili
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 yellow onion, diced
1 jalapeno, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 teaspoon oregano
2 teaspoons garlic powder
2 teaspoons ground cumin
2 teaspoons guajillo chili powder
2 4 1/2 ounce cans green chiles
2 fifteen ounce cans white beans, drained
1 fifteen ounce cans white corn, drained
1 roasted chicken, deboned
5 cups chicken broth
8 ounces sour cream
For garnish, use Mexican cheese, cilantro, and tortilla chips, as desired.
Saute onions, jalapeno and garlic in a large pot or Dutch oven with olive oil. Add all other ingredients except sour cream and garnishes.
Cook for 30 minutes over medium heat. Turn off heat and stir in sour cream.
Serve in bowls and add toppings, plus salt and pepper to taste.
Enjoy!
