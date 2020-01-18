16-year-old taken to hospital after being shot by unknown suspects in Lufkin

16-year-old taken to hospital after being shot by unknown suspects in Lufkin
(Source: Gray News, file image)
By Christian Terry | January 18, 2020 at 10:16 AM CST - Updated January 18 at 11:00 AM

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police say a teenager was taken to the hospital after being shot early Saturday.

According to Lufkin police, around 2:30 a.m., they received a call from a 16-year-old male who said he had just been shot in the abdomen in front of Texas Forest Museum at 1905 Atkinson Drive.

Texas Forest Museum
Texas Forest Museum (Source: KTRE)

The juvenile said he did not know the suspects. They fled the scene before officers arrived in a light-colored car on Atkinson Drive headed toward Timberland Drive.

Police said the juvenile was taken to a local hospital and stabilized. He is being transported to a Houston-area hospital.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous at 936-639-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.