16-year-old taken to hospital after being shot by unknown suspects in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police say a teenager was taken to the hospital after being shot early Saturday.
According to Lufkin police, around 2:30 a.m., they received a call from a 16-year-old male who said he had just been shot in the abdomen in front of Texas Forest Museum at 1905 Atkinson Drive.
The juvenile said he did not know the suspects. They fled the scene before officers arrived in a light-colored car on Atkinson Drive headed toward Timberland Drive.
Police said the juvenile was taken to a local hospital and stabilized. He is being transported to a Houston-area hospital.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous at 936-639-TIPS.
