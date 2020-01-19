Author and illustrator host book signing in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It started off as an off-handed comment in the halls of Lufkin High School and grew into something bigger.
Saturday, Author Justin Kirk and Illustrator Quinn Bryant hosted a book signing for the release of their new book: ‘Ramon the Remora’ at Bosslight in Nacogdoches.
At the event, prizes were available with a book purchase and coloring stations were set up for children waiting for the next read-aloud session.
According to Kirk and Bryant, this book is one of a five-part upcoming series.
They let the guests in on a surprise during the event, announcing that the marine animals that the children colored will be featured in the next book.
“The next big thing we’re really working towards a Ramon plush toy in the near future. We hope that Ramon can grow even bigger to more book stores, even libraries,” Kirk says. “We’re even looking to maybe try to make him scholastic, because he does have very educational facts that can be used for deaf education or general education.”
Kirk is a deaf education teacher at LHS and Quinn is a recent graduate from there also. These two East Texas natives have big plans for the Ramon series. For more information, they can be reached on all social media platforms at ‘Captain Publishing’.
