Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

IMMIGRATION-ASYLUM AGREEMENTS-FAMILY
US seeks to deport Honduran mom, sick children to Guatemala
HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. government says it will deport a Honduran mother and her two sick children, both of whom are currently hospitalized, to Guatemala as soon as it can get them medically cleared to travel. The family’s advocates accuse the U.S. of disregarding the health of the children, ages 1 and 6, to push forward its implementation of a plan to send planeloads of families to different countries as part of a broader crackdown on asylum. Lawyers for the mother and her two children have asked a federal judge in South Texas to order the government not to deport them.
TEXAS 2020-SPECIAL ELECTION
2020's first big test? Not Iowa, but a tiny Texas House race
KATY, Texas (AP) — The first big contest of 2020 may not be Iowa, but a race for a tiny Texas House seat. Presidential contenders Joe Biden and Michael Bloomberg, as well as former candidate Beto O'Rourke, are all trying to help Democrats win an obscure special election runoff for a state House district near Houston. The race is being called the year's first bellwether that could signal bigger trends to come in November. Trump carried the district by 10 points in 2016. But Democrats are watching the race for signs that suburban voters who are crucial to Trump's reelection chances are turning away from the GOP.
RABID DOG-TEXAS
Puppy at Texas animal shelter tests positive for rabies
STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas health officials say a 6-month-old puppy at an animal shelter in Stephenville has tested positive for rabies and anyone who interacted with the dog should be tested. The Texas Department of State Health Services says the tan and white lab mix was housed from Jan. 3-15 at the Erath County Humane Society in Stephenville, about 90 miles southwest of Dallas.
AP-GYM-DOCTOR-SEXUAL-ASSAULT-TEXAS
Ex-USA Gymnastics trainer has sexual assault count dropped
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped a sexual assault charge against a former trainer who worked alongside imprisoned ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar at the famed Karolyi gymnastics ranch in Texas. Debra Van Horn had been awaiting trial in Huntsville, Texas, on a June 2018 count of second-degree sexual assault of a child. However, Walker County District Attorney Will Durham said Friday that there was insufficient evidence to take Van Horn to trial. Van Horn's attorney, Heather Barbieri, has not responded to a request for comment. Nassar is serving decades in prison for sexual assault and possession of child pornography in Michigan.
AP-LT-VENEZUELA-AT&T
AP Exclusive: AT&T under pressure to defy Maduro's censors
MIAMI (AP) — Venezuela’s opposition together with the Trump administration is looking to recruit AT&T in its fight to oust Nicolás Maduro. State Department officials met in December with from AT&T executives to discuss how they can work together to disarm Maduro’s propaganda machine. Maduro’s opponents want AT&T’s DirecTV unit to restore a number of channels it was required to take down from its lineup. International channels including CNN en Espanol fill an important void for information inside Venezuela after a number of broadcasters critical of the government disappeared from the airwaves. But forcing AT&T to do the political bidding of Maduro’s foes could lead to retaliation.
APPEALS COURT-GENDER PRONOUNS
Appeals court rules against convict over gender pronouns
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court panel in New Orleans has voted 2-1 against honoring a transgender woman's request to be referred to with feminine pronouns. Judge Kyle Duncan wrote for the majority on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel. He said no legal authority requires the court to use feminine pronouns at a defendant's request. In dissent, Judge James Dennis said Duncan's opinion "creates a controversy where there is none." Dennis said many courts honor such requests out of respect for the dignity of the people making them.
VESSELS COLLIDE-TEXAS
Search suspended days after deadly collision off Texas coast
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for two crew members missing after a deadly collision between a fishing boat and an oil tanker just off the Texas coast. Officials say the search following Tuesday's collision covered nearly 50 miles before it was called off Thursday. Two other crew members of the fishing boat were pulled out of the water Tuesday, but one died shortly thereafter. The cause of the collision near the entrance to Galveston Bay remains under investigation.
TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-LEGAL TEAM
Who's who on Trump's legal team for impeachment trial
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two of the new attorneys for President Donald Trump’s upcoming Senate impeachment trial have vigorously defended Trump on television and played roles in some of the most consequential legal dramas in recent history. Among those joining White House counsel Pat Cipollone and longtime Trump attorney Jay Sekulow will be Ken Starr, the independent counsel who investigated President Bill Clinton. Former Harvard University law professor Alan Dershowitz also will play a role. Also on board are Pam Bondi, the former Florida attorney general, and Robert Ray, who was part of the Whitewater investigation of Bill and Hillary Clinton.
MIGRANT GIRL-HISPANIC CONGRESSMEN
Congressmen help migrant girl with Down syndrome get into US
A delegation from the U.S. Congressional Hispanic Caucus has helped a 6-year-old migrant girl with Down Syndrome and a heart condition get paroled in the United States. U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico said Friday he and other members accompanied the girl to a Port of Entry in Brownsville, Texas, and asked federal immigration authorities to allow the girl into the country to seek medical treatment. There are exemption for vulnerable people in the Trump administration's “Remain in Mexico” policy for migrants seeking asylum. The girl and her family had previously been denied entry.
POLICE CHIEF-BRIBERY
Ex-police chief accused of taking $134,000 in bribes
SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — San Angelo's former longtime police chief has been indicted on bribery and fraud counts accusing him of taking $134,000 in bribes to help a radio communications vendor obtain $11 million in city contracts. Timothy Ray Vasquez made an initial court appearance Friday in federal court in San Angelo. He had served as police chief from 2004 until 2016, when he was already under investigation and lost his re-election bid to present chief Frank Carter. If convicted, Vasquez could be sentenced to as many as 70 years in federal prison.