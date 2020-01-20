Astronauts replace space station batteries on third all-female spacewalk

(KLTV) - High above Earth, a pair of NASA astronauts are making history again. Monday’s spacewalk to replace batteries outside the International Space Station marks the third time an all-female team has ventured into the vacuum of space together.
Expedition 61 Flight Engineers Jessica Meir and Christina Koch are finishing work begun on January 15 to replace batteries that store power generated by the station’s solar arrays.
Their work to install the lithium ion batteries began around 5:50 a.m. and was expected to last more than six hours.
This is the third EVA, or extravehicular activity, for Meir, while Koch has completed six spacewalks.
The duo became the first-ever participants in an all-woman spacewalk on October 18, 2019 when they replaced faulty equipment on the station’s exterior.
