Cherokee County emergency coordinator: Small plane has gone down near Ponta

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A small plane has crashed in Cherokee County near the unincorporated community of Ponta, according to the county’s emergency management coordinator.
Sergio Servin, Cherokee County’s emergency management coordinator confirmed Monday afternoon that a small, private plane clipped some power lines and crashed near Ponta. Servin said Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and first responders from area volunteer fire departments are en route to the scene.
There is no word at this time about whether or not anyone was injured in the crash.
Servin said officials from the Federal Aviation Administration are on their way to the crash site.
KLTV has reached out to public information officers for the Texas Department of Public Safety and the FAA.
