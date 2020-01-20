First Alert: A light freeze tonight before clouds and rain return for the mid-week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been another day of a cool sunshine throughout the Piney Woods of Deep East Texas.
The combination of clear skies, dry air, and near calm winds will lead to a light freeze across our part of the state. This could lead to some patchy frost developing on rooftops, windshields, and vegetation first thing Tuesday morning.
With abundant sunshine and light, easterly winds in place, we will see another cool day with afternoon highs in the middle 50’s.
An approaching western disturbance will lead to increasing clouds late in the day on Tuesday before those clouds thicken and produce an 80% chance of a chilly rain lasting throughout the day on Wednesday.
The light rain will linger through Wednesday night and the first half of the day on Thursday before the moisture and disturbance exit stage left.
Rainfall amounts from this mid-week system will average one-to-two inches, leading to another soaking for East Texas.
Look for drier conditions moving back in by Thursday night as sunshine makes a return to the Piney Woods on Friday.
This will lead to a nice, January weekend with chilly mornings giving way to cool afternoons under sun-filled skies.
