Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! After a beautiful and cool weekend, we end our Sunday on a clear and chilly note. Temperatures overnight will drop into the lower to middle 30s and skies will remain mostly clear throughout the majority of the day tomorrow meaning plenty of sunshine for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Temperatures will be coldest on Tuesday morning as we wake up in the upper 20s and lower 30s. We will start out dry on Tuesday but cloud cover will increase throughout the day and the first round of shower will be possible just before midnight for our western and northernmost counties. As we move into the early morning hours of Wednesday, there will be the possibility of rain transitioning into a sleet/snow mixture for a few hours, mainly within the I-20/I-30 corridor. Temperatures at the surface will range in the lower to middle 30s during this time frame but should still be above freezing so no major accumulation is expected at this time and travel conditions should not be impacted. The wintery precip will transition back into rain later in the morning Wednesday and scattered showers are expected to remain on and off throughout the day. More scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible on Thursday ahead of our next cold front. This front is currently on track to move through East Texas overnight into very early on Friday so while we could wake up to a few showers Friday morning, most of the area is looking to be dry by sunrise. Higher pressure builds back overhead later on Friday and skies look to remain clear throughout next weekend.