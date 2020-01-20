WEBXTRA: ADAC of East Texas presents ‘Hidden in Plain Sight’ at Huntington school

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Center of Deep East Texas is presenting “Hidden in Plain Sight” at Huntington Middle School.
The mock bedroom is providing teachers with information to help determine whether children might be experimenting with or using drugs or alcohol.
The bedroom is designed to look like a typical teen’s bedroom. Groups of teachers go through the active-learning exhibit and try to spot the signs that indicate the “teen” is experimenting with or using drugs or alcohol.
KTRE’s Erin Wides will have more on this story later today.
