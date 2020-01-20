WEBXTRA: Love In The Name of Christ to hold ‘Chairished Blessings’ fundraiser

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Love In the Name of Christ celebrates its 20th year in 2020.
The non-profit that provides clearing house service and a multitude of services for those in need or down on their luck is having special recognitions at its annual fundraiser called ‘Chairished Blessings’.
There will be repurposed items for sale. There will be home prepared foods for sale and gift baskets as raffle items. Also founding members will be honored, special tables can be reserved in honor or memory of anyone or anything.
Executive Director Patti Goodrum visits with Donna McCollum about the event.
