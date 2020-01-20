Webxtra: SFA day of service

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Hundreds of SFA students used their day off from school for Martin Luther King Jr. Day to serve others.
The day of service brings fraternal organizations and individuals together for a variety of projects. Schools and highways were cleaned of litter. A community garden was cleared of weeds in preparation for spring planting. Whatever the service it was appreciated by individuals and non-profits.
Donna McCollum visited with some of the participants on why they thought it was important to observe MLK Day in this way.
