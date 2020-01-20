WEBXTRA: Wade Mason makes surprise return to SFA basketball

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Before making their usual lap around the court to shake the hands of fans, the SFA basketball team made a detour to the media table following the 80-56 win Saturday over Incarnate Word.
At the table, it was all hugs and smiles as they said hi to assistant coach Wade Mason. Mason has been battling cancer since the summer and has not been around the team or coaches since having surgery in December. He is set for another round of chemo on January 24, so he knew he wanted to be at the game to surprise the team and coaches.
KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames caught up with Mason after the emotional embraces.
