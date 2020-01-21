First Alert: A chilly rain will lead to a raw, dreary Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - An approaching western disturbance has led to increasing clouds and a milky sky appearance across East Texas. Look for the clouds to lower and thicken before they start to produce some light rain showers by the time we head toward sunrise on Wednesday.
Wednesday is shaping up to be a raw day as a chilly rain overspreads East Texas. The chances for rain tomorrow will be at 90%.
In addition to the wet weather on Wednesday, it will also be very chilly as daytime highs struggle to get out of the 40’s.
The light rain will continue through Wednesday night and the first half of the day on Thursday before the moisture and disturbance exit stage left after lunchtime.
Rainfall amounts from this mid-week system will average one-to-two inches, leading to another soaking for East Texas.
Look for drier conditions moving back in by late in the day on Thursday as sunshine makes a return to the Piney Woods on Friday.
This will lead to a nice, January weekend with chilly mornings giving way to cool afternoons. While Saturday will be mostly sunny, Sunday looks to be mostly cloudy as a passing disturbance will quickly bring back those clouds for the second half of your weekend.
Sunshine then returns for Monday before another western storm system takes shape and brings back some better rain chances for the middle of next week.
