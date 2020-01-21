Hundreds of SFA students commemorated MLK Day by serving others

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Hundreds of Stephen F. Austin State University students used their day off from school for Martin Luther King Jr. Day to serve others.
The day of service brings fraternal organizations and individuals together for a variety of projects. Schools and highways were cleaned of litter. A community garden was cleared of weeds in preparation for spring planting. Whatever the service, it was appreciated by individuals and non-profits.
Hundreds of university students, under the leadership of the SFA Office of Multicultural Affairs, divided into groups to serve others.
Volunteer Victor Torres said the reward is helping others.
“All of us getting together on a Monday that we’re supposed to be off from school, it’s just ... the feeling you get from it; it’s hard while you’re doing it, but the feeling at the end of the day when you are saying bye to the people you helped, the smiles on their faces, it’s all worth it," Torres said.
Nacogdoches community members submitted applications for service project assistance.
There was a group helping Keep Nacogdoches Beautiful (KNB) make the walk home from school safer for school children.
“The students are removing any trash, debris along the trails from the housing complex to the backside of Brooks Quinn Jones where a lot of kids have to traverse," explained KNB’s Brian Bray.
SFA football and volleyball team members helped out repairing a vandalized softball field. And a small group received recycled electronics, another KNB project.
The largest group of around 40 students worked at the Appleby Community Farm.
The volunteers were born way after Martin Luther King’s life. Still, the seed was planted. There are participants, such as Spence Coffey, who understand to the fullest the message King taught their generation and generations to come.
“As personally myself, as I had an African American step-father who probably wouldn’t have been able to go the same places that me and mom would have if it wasn’t for Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy, Coffey said.
Lyn Torunski, another student, said, “It’s important to know his methods were non-violent and about unifying everyone.”
Nothing can do that better than volunteer work observed Robert Carpenter, an SFA staff member.
“Seeing everyone connected for one purpose and that was what really matters the most," Carpenter said.
Torres said the day wasn’t what he gained, but what he gave others.
“It’s not really more about what I’m gaining; it’s more about what I can do for others," Torres said.
