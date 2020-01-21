Jury sentences Lufkin man to 28 years in connection with Big Lots shooting

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A jury has sentenced a Lufkin man to 28 years in prison, in addition to other concurrent sentences, in connection with him shooting out windows at the Big Lots in Lufkin.
The jury also returned sentences against Reagan Horton, 49, on 10 years each on three charges of aggravated assault, five years on a charge of burglary and five years on a charge of deadly conduct, according to District Attorney Joe Martin.
On May 24, 2019, Horton allegedly harassed his former girlfriend and other employees as they arrived for work at Big Lots in Lufkin. He was issued a criminal trespass warning, and he allegedly returned to the store later that morning, shot out the glass of the side entrance, and entered the store with a shotgun.
One of the employees ran out of the store and called police as the others fled to the break room, locking the door behind them.
Horton was seen on surveillance video, walking through the aisles of the store. He then fled in a red pickup truck before officers arrived on scene. Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested him after finding his vehicle in Burke.
The jury found Horton guilty on Thursday.
Martin said the jury also fined Horton $10,000 and he will be eligible for parole in 14 years.
