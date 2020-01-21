Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Clouds will begin to increase this afternoon as temperatures warm to the low 50s. Overnight we will drop to the mid-30s. Early tomorrow morning, there is potential to see a bit of sleet and/or snow mixed in with the rain. This will be very brief in nature, cause little to no travel issues, and we will not see any accumulation. By the time the sun comes up, we will just be seeing rain, and it will stick around all day long. Temperatures rebound back to the mid-50s by Thursday morning as rain continues. By the afternoon we should start to dry back out. Friday will be mostly sunny and mild. For the weekend expect partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-60s. Similar conditions will carry over into Monday as well.