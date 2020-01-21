Newton County Sheriff’s Office: 1 person in custody in connection with stabbing death

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 36-year-old woman last week in connection to a stabbing death that occurred in the morning hours of Jan. 17.
According to a press release, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call that said a woman had been stabbed. NCSO deputies and an ambulance were dispatched to County Road 3144, just south of the Gist area.
The first deputy on the scene found a dead woman, and the ambulance EMTs confirmed it, the press release stated. At that point, Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Dana Ashmore, Sheriff Billy Rowles, Chief Deputy Cynthia Hall, and a Texas Ranger were notified.
Ashmore pronounced 37-year-old Keysha Lynn Hughes dead at the scene and ordered an autopsy. Hughes’ body was transported to the Jefferson County Morgue.
“One female is in custody and charges are pending,” the press release stated.
