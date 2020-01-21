Organizations push for voter registration on SFA campus ahead of busy 2020 elections

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The 2020 election-year promises to be a busy one, which means political groups and organization will also be busy reminding potential voters to get registered ahead of key deadlines.
One such group, the Nacogdoches County Democrats, visited the campus of Stephen F. Austin State University on Tuesday to get students registered to vote.
Registrars didn’t ask what party students were affiliated with or their political beliefs, the idea Tuesday to make sure students could cast their vote when the time came.
The deadline to register to vote is Monday, Feb. 3; early voting for primaries begins Tuesday, Feb. 18.
KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum spoke with students and booth organizers about the registration effort.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.