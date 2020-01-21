TxDOT: 18-wheeler rollover on US 59/259 on-ramp in Nacogdoches County causing delays

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Traffic is being detoured after an 18-wheeler rolled over at the U.S. Highway 59/259 on-ramp to Henderson in Nacogdoches County, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Rhonda Oaks, a spokeswoman for TxDOT, sent out a traffic alert that stated all traffic must detour to U.S. 59 North. She added that the clean-up effort should take about two hours.
“Motorists should obey all traffic control, reduce speed, and stay alert,” the traffic alert stated.
