First Alert: A chilly rain to continue through early Thursday morning

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The cloudy, wet, and dreary weather will stick around through the overnight hours and linger through the first half of the day on Thursday before the moisture and disturbance shift east of our area after lunchtime.
Rainfall amounts from this mid-week system will average one-to-two inches, leading to another soaking for East Texas.
Look for drier conditions moving back in by late in the day on Thursday before sunshine makes a return to the Piney Woods on Friday.
This weekend is shaping up to be a tale of two halves. It will start off with a cool sunshine on Saturday before increasing clouds and a 30% chance of light rain creeps back into our East Texas landscape by Sunday.
After a dry Monday, another western storm system will quickly bring back another shot of rain and thunder by next Tuesday and Wednesday, keeping us unsettled as the weather pattern remains very progressive in the near future.
