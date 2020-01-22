’Jacks already surpassing 2019 results

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Just over halfway through their season, the SFA Lumberjacks have already surpassed last year's win total of 14 games.
Sitting at 15-3, the Jacks are at the top of the conference which is a welcome site to the fans.
“I think we have turned it around pretty good," Head Coach Kyle Keller said. "We are not nearly ending. We are pursuing excellence. I am really proud f the work the staff has done.”
The teams was 10 months in the making, but a summer exhibition trip to Spain is what really molded this group. Ten new players have come into the Sawmill and learned their roll. Players like TJC Junior transfer Cameron Johnson.
“They recruited me here to be aggressive," Johnson said. "That is what I am doing night in and night out. I am Trying to give the best shot for the team.”
The big story coming out of the early season is the win over Duke. Head Coach Kyle Keller knows they are using it as bulletin board material.
“Every team that plays us is saying, ‘"Hey we are playing against a team that beat Duke,’" Keller said. "They are calling home saying hey, ‘You get to watch me play on ESPN 3 tonight. Watch and see what I do against Stephen F. Austin.’ No disrespect to whoever it is but we are not going, ‘Hey look mom, guess who we are playing against tomorrow.’ This is the dog days of the season. If we can get through these weeks and to February and see the finish line I think the energy will be there. There is no end. We are trying to win the next one. We are far from over.”
