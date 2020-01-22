LIVE: President Trump’s impeachment trial resumes in the Senate

US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Trump's two-day stay in Davos is a test of his ability to balance anger over being impeached with a desire to project leadership on the world stage. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | January 22, 2020 at 11:32 AM CST - Updated January 22 at 11:37 AM

WASHINGTON D.C. (KTRE) - President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is set to resume on Wednesday afternoon in the Senate chambers.

The trial will be streamed live online. You can watch it on East Texas Now or on the free KTRE mobile news app.

The rules of the impeachment trial were approved by the Senate on Tuesday, according to the AP. The senators voted along party lines to accept the rules at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Opening arguments will now be spread over the course of three days.

