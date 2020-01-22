LIVE: President Trump’s impeachment trial resumes in the Senate

WASHINGTON D.C. (KTRE) - President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is set to resume on Wednesday afternoon in the Senate chambers.
The trial will be streamed live online.
The rules of the impeachment trial were approved by the Senate on Tuesday, according to the AP. The senators voted along party lines to accept the rules at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday.
Opening arguments will now be spread over the course of three days.
