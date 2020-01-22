Lufkin police: Man attempted to rob driver stopped at red light

LUFKIN, TEXAS (KTRE) - Lufkin police are advising people to lock their vehicle doors after a woman reported a man attempted to rob her while stopped at a red light.
The attempted robbery occurred at about 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of South First Street and South Medford Drive, according to Lufkin police. They reported said she noticed movement outside but “didn’t think anything of it” due to the frequency of homeless people in that area. She told police a man than approached her car and opened the driver’s side door.
The man demanded money from her as the woman struggled to close her door, Lufkin police reported. They said that when the light turned green, she was able to drive away, forcing the man to let go of the door.
The woman described the man to be a black male with a “short, scruffy gray beard," according to Lufkin police. He was reported to be wearing a tan jacket at the time of the attempted robbery. Lufkin police believe the man is likely a homeless person who would frequent the area.
They ask anyone who sees someone matching the man’s description to contact the police department immediately at 936-633-0356. They also remind residents to lock their vehicle doors.
