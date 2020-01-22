Mahomes continues to build legacy in Whitehouse

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and former Whitehouse Wildcat Patrick Mahomes continues to build a legacy in the community of Whitehouse.
Since he first stepped onto the field in 2010 in the city, he set a high standard.
“He always did right. He is a great student. He always did what he was supposed to, and he just set the standard for us at high school,” high school junior Casey Miller said.
Mahomes attended the school from 2010 – 2014 and because of his success, it convinced Garrett Feiden to travel over 500 miles to Texas just to play football.
“I’m from Kansas City so moving here was influenced by (the knowledge that) Pat came here and is a star now for the Chiefs. It’s crazy to think about,” high school junior Feiden said.
Mahomes’ character off and on the field set a standard for other Whitehouse athletes.
“He’s just set standards here for us. the mentality of depending on one another. He’s setting goals for us to reach here to better ourselves, mentally and physically, and how we lift one another up,” high school junior Isaiah Stevenson said.
Students often find themselves in disbelief because the current NFL MVP used to walk in the same hallways as them.
“It’s crazy. I never knew he’d make it from Whitehouse to the Super Bowl. It’s crazy to think about he used to be walking these hallways a few years ago,” high school Junior Jaylon Horton said.
And his success encourages students to work hard at whatever they do.
“It’s really cool that somebody from my high school gets to be in a Super Bowl, and hard work actually pays off, and you can do anything you set your mind to as long as you have the work ethic to do it,” Miller said.
“It’s just a great example for any kid that wants to achieve big things, especially going on the next level in college. And he went in with three and now he’s going to be one of the highest paid quarterback in the NFL. It’s pretty crazy,” Feiden said.
Students also believe that Mahomes has changed the town for the better.
“We heard stories about what he’s done here and what he’s done for the community. Him being here, it’s raised Whitehouse, it’s changed since he’s left, for the better, a positive change. He’s really just helped us.,” Stevenson said.
The city is excited to cheer on Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on February 2nd, at 5:30 p.m. CST.
