EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! As temperatures drop into the mid 30s this morning, some sleet is beginning to mix in with the rain in areas along and north of I-20. This will continue through the morning hours. No accumulations and no travel problems are expected. By late morning and into the midday hours, the light wintry mix will transition to all rain and will continue throughout the day. Temperatures this afternoon will warm into the mid 40s, but could feel like the 30s thanks to a light southeasterly breeze. Light rain will continue tonight into early tomorrow morning and come to an end from west to east as a cold front moves through the region. Temperatures Thursday will reach the mid 50s by afternoon. Skies will clear Thursday night into Friday morning with mostly sunny skies expected much of the day Friday. Temperatures Friday will be just shy of 60 degrees with light and variable winds. Temperatures will continue to warm into the weekend but a weak disturbance could bring a few more showers to the area by Sunday afternoon.