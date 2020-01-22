Poet Laureate teaches Nacogdoches students importance of creative writing, poetry

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Creative writing students in Nacogdoches were treated to a visit by a national Poet Laureate, who shared her insight into the importance of creative writing and poetry.
Naomi Shihab Nye will serve as the Young People’s Poet Laureate from 2019 to 2021. The designation comes from the Poetry Foundation, which allows Nye to travel the United States for those two years to teach creative writing and poetry to young people.
“I think teenagers have an innate skill with language, and if they’re invited to share it, I think they’re willing to share,” said Nye. “I’m feeling in [Nacogdoches High School] students even more than one might feel at a first visit... a warmth and a capacity of sharing difficult material in an authentic way.
“That is impressive. That’s what everyone strives for as a writer; how do I share something that is meaningful and maybe not just run of the mill,” she added.
The San Antonio author and poet spent Wednesday with creative writing students, many of whom are members of the high school’s summer writing program, Barrio Writers.
Nye said she found the visit to be a perfect way to fulfill her commitment to young people.
The service is aiming to bring poetry to geographically underserved or rural communities through readings underwritten by the Poetry Foundation.
Of course, no workshop would be complete without a few poems from the students themselves. Students will have the opportunity to share poems written Wednesday with the public.
The Nacogdoches Public Library will host a public reading Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. inside the library. Nye will also read her own poetry. The public is encouraged to attend.
