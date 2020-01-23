First Alert: Clearing skies overnight will bring back the sunshine on Friday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The rain is over with and the skies will gradually clear out as we head through the evening and overnight hours. With drier air filtering into East Texas, we will be in store for a chilly night as overnight lows drop into the upper 30’s.
With high pressure building into the Lone Star State for the next couple of days, we will get back the sunshine in full force. It will be a cool sunshine with seasonal temperatures as daytime highs top out near 60 on Friday and then climb into the middle 60’s on Saturday afternoon.
With a very active and progressive weather pattern, though, clouds and some modest chances for light rain will quickly return by late Saturday night and last through the first half of the day on Sunday.
We will get a dry day on Monday before another disturbance in the jet stream brings us more modest rain chances for next Tuesday and Thursday of next week.
It should be noted that these rain events will not be washouts, but it will bring in gray skies and wet weather for some.
Rainfall amounts over the next seven days will average close to an inch when you take into account the three separate weather systems heading our way.
Outside of these rain chances, temperatures will remain seasonally cool to mild at times, and not too cold for this time of year.
